Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 820,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,954. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

