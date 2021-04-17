Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) PT at €21.53

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.53 ($25.32).

FNTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

FRA FNTN opened at €20.12 ($23.67) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.92.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

