Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.90 million and a P/E ratio of 26.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,059.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,804.41. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,270.65 ($16.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

In other news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total transaction of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

