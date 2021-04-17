BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Up 4.1%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $30.75. 8,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 296,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

