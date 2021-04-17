BTIG Research Lowers Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

