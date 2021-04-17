BTIG Research Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $110.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

