C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Shankar Sastry Sells 50,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $3,470,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,093.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C3.ai stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

