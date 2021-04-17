C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $33.18

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.18, but opened at $32.40. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 10,224 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

