CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CAI International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

