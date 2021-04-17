Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CHW stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,001,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 140,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 37,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

