Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 8,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,123,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.16.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.