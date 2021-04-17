Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $210.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.