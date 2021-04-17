Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

