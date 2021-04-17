Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.72.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$38.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.72 billion and a PE ratio of -104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,255,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,564,352. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

