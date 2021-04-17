Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after buying an additional 385,206 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $382.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

