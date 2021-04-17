CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

CWXZF stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

