Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $229,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,409.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,503,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,433. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.