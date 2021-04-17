Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CZMWY opened at $176.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.65. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $90.65 and a 12-month high of $172.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZMWY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

