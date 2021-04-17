Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.