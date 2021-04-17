Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Down 4.9%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 16,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASA shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

