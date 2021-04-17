Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.57.

CAT opened at $232.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.00. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 25.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

