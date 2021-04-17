Celer Network (CELR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $88.83 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $374.25 million and approximately $88.83 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00066807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.72 or 0.00727064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00087051 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

