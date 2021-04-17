Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.65 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 333,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,687. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

