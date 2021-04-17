Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 147,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,282.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 987,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,018 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 566,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

