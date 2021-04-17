CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock remained flat at $$24.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 608,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 207,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

