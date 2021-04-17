CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $23.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CNP remained flat at $$24.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $168,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,206,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 53,972 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

