Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 40,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

