Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNTG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,136. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

