CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.20

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €128.20 ($150.82) and last traded at €130.00 ($152.94), with a volume of 12895 shares. The stock had previously closed at €127.80 ($150.35).

CWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $931.43 million and a P/E ratio of 18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €118.26 and a 200-day moving average of €101.49.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

