ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of ChannelAdvisor worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $3,317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth $2,531,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $734.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. Analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

