Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.77. 67,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,987,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

