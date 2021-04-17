Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,483 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Krystal Biotech worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.