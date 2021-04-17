Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,869 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XPEL worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 365,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $60.76 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $1,618,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,485. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

