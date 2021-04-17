Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,801 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CMO stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

