Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,787,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

fuboTV stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

