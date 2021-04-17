Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.68 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.