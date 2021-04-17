ChartEx 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $123,130.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $123,130.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00067721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00290458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.11 or 0.00734144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00023999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,756.52 or 0.99620054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.06 or 0.00827617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

