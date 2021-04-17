Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $89.16

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.16, but opened at $91.72. Chegg shares last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 5,370 shares traded.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $60,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

