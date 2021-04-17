Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,231 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Chico’s FAS worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 796,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 208,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 472,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 361,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHS opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

