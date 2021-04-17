China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,441,000 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 6,725,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 573.5 days.

Shares of SNPMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. 26,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

