China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.5 days.

China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $$5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

