Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDSVF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LDSVF traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $9,343.00. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $7,668.33 and a twelve month high of $9,880.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8,870.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8,865.08.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

