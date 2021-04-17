ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 4.4%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 7,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,446,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $569.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

