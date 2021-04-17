CIBC Begins Coverage on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC started coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after buying an additional 265,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.