CIBC Begins Coverage on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $24.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.