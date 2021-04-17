CIBC Raises Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

