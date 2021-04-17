CIBC Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $39.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

