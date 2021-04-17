Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.75-2.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-285 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $104.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

