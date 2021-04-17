Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

