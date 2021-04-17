City Holding Co. Has $2.63 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,001,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,104,979. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $125.52 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

